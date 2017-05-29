GRAINS-Corn set for biggest weekly decline in a year on friendly U.S. weather

* Corn down 5.6 percent this week, falls for 2nd week in a row * Soybeans suffer biggest weekly loss in six months * Forecasts of cool, wet weather in the U.S. Midwest weighs (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 23 Chicago corn was poised for its biggest weekly decline in a year on Friday with the market falling for a second consecutive week, weighed down by forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest. Soybeans faced their bigg