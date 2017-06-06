BRIEF-Sphere Global Services appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO
* Appoints T.B.V.P Chandramouli as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Castor seeds Spot prices –June 06 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,811-0,885 versus 0,845-0,875 previous
* Says signed agreement to acquire 46 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Pvt Ltd on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rUx4R3) Further company coverage: