Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- June 22, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 22 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,850 0,680-0,880 0,640-0,775 0,640-0,792