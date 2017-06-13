BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 bln rupees
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
Castor seeds Spot prices –June 13 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,850 versus 0,780-0,865 previous
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
Jun 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE027E14BN1 L AND T FIN 348D 27-Jun-17 99.9288 6.5016 1 450 99.9288