UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
Castor seeds Spot prices –June 23 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,820 versus 0,770-0,820 previous
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy