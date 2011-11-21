* Castor seed future December contract declined sharply due to selling
pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,970.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,060.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract
Open 3,825.00
High 3,839.00
Low 3,797.00
Close 3,827.00
Previous close 3,868.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 21
* Castor seed future December contract moved down in the early traded due
to selling pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
17,000-18,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
765-805 versus 775-825 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract
Today's open 3,825.00
At 1215 local time 3,805.00
Previous close 3,868.00
