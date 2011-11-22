BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. New March contract opened today.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
19,000-20,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
730-790 versus 765-805 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,850.00 3,639.00
At 1240 local time 3,846.00 3,640.00
Previous close 3,827.00 -----
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), part-owned by steel tycoon L N Mittal, has delayed the start-up of its Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state by a fortnight to the end of this month, an industry source said.