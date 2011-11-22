* Castor seed future December contract eased due to selling pressure from

bull operators at higher level. March contract opened today which also

showed weakness due to lack of speculative buying interest.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,875.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 3,970.00 per quintal.

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Open 3,850.00 3,639.00

High 3,864.00 3,667.00

Low 3,820.00 3,604.00

Close 3,825.00 3,608.00

Previous close 3,827.00 -----

-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------

Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 22

* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to

speculative buying. New March contract opened today.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

19,000-20,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

730-790 versus 765-805 previous

