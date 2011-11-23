BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
16,000-17,000 versus 19,000-20,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
745-790 versus 730-790 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,850.00 n.q.
At 1210 local time 3,852.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,825.00 3,608.00
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: