* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

16,000-17,000 versus 19,000-20,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

745-790 versus 730-790 previous

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Today's open 3,850.00 n.q.

At 1210 local time 3,852.00 n.q.

Previous close 3,825.00 3,608.00