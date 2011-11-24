* Castor seed future December-March contracts dropped due to selling

pressure from bear operators.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,920.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 3,895.00 per quintal.

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Open 3,844.00 3,540.00

High 3,856.00 3,580.00

Low 3,803.00 3,537.00

Close 3,822.00 3,541.00

Previous close 3,843.00 3,579.00

-----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 24

* Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a slightly firm

note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull

operators.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

17,000-18,000 versus 16,000-17,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

740-795 versus 745-790 previous

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Today's open 3,844.00 n.q.

At 1210 local time 3,808.00 n.q.

Previous close 3,843.00 3,579.00