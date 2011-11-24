* Castor seed future December-March contracts dropped due to selling
pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,920.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,895.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Open 3,844.00 3,540.00
High 3,856.00 3,580.00
Low 3,803.00 3,537.00
Close 3,822.00 3,541.00
Previous close 3,843.00 3,579.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 24
* Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a slightly firm
note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull
operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
17,000-18,000 versus 16,000-17,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
740-795 versus 745-790 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,844.00 n.q.
At 1210 local time 3,808.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,843.00 3,579.00