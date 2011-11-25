* Castor seed future December contract fluctuated in a narrow range and

ended on a weak note due to lack of speculative buying interest.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3885.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 3920.00 per quintal.

Castorseed futures in rupees per 100 kilograms in the Rajkot market according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Open 3824.50 n.q.

High 3844.00 n.q.

Low 3805.00 n.q.

Close 3818.00 n.q.

Previous close 3822.00 3541.00

-----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 25

* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack

of speculative buying interest.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

15,000-16,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

740-785 versus 740-795 previous

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Today's open 3,824.50 n.q.

At 1220 local time 3,819.00 n.q.

Previous close 3,822.00 3,541.00