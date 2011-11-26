* Castor seed future December-March contracts improved in the early trades

due to speculative buying at lower level.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,895.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 3,885.00 per quintal.

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Open 3828.00 3560.00

High 3915.00 3607.00

Low 3810.00 3545.00

Close 3874.00 3582.00

Previous close 3818.00 3541.00

-----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 26

* Castor seed future December contract increased in the early trades due to

speculative buying at lower level.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

15,000-16,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

730-800 versus 740-785 previous

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Today's open 3,828.00 n.q.

At 1210 local time 3,885.00 n.q.

Previous close 3,818.00 3,541.00