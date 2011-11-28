* Castor seed future December-March contracts moved up due to speculative

buying support.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,900.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 3,895.00 per quintal.

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Open 3,900.00 3,620.00

High 3,924.00 3,626.00

Low 3,880.00 3,600.00

Close 3,905.00 3,607.00

Previous close 3,874.00 3,582.00

-----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 28

* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to

speculative buying.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

18,000-19,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

746-809 versus 730-800 previous

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Today's open 3,900.00 n.q.

At 1220 local time 3,888.00 n.q.

