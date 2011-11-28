* Castor seed future December-March contracts moved up due to speculative
buying support.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,900.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,895.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Open 3,900.00 3,620.00
High 3,924.00 3,626.00
Low 3,880.00 3,600.00
Close 3,905.00 3,607.00
Previous close 3,874.00 3,582.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 28
* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
18,000-19,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
746-809 versus 730-800 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,900.00 n.q.
At 1220 local time 3,888.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,874.00 3,582.00
