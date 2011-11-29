* Castor seed future December-March contracts dropped due to profit selling

from bull operators at higher level.

* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,945.00 per quintal compared to

the previous closing price of 3,900.00 per quintal.

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Open 3,925.00 3,630.00

High 3,934.00 3,635.00

Low 3,865.00 3,570.00

Close 3,888.00 3,587.00

Previous close 3,905.00 3,607.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------

Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 29

* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to

short covering from bear operators.

* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:

12,000-0,13,000 versus 18,000-0,19,000 previous.

* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

740-0,810 versus 746-0,809 previous

Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Dec. Contract March Contract

Today's open 3,925.00 n.q.

At 1220 local time 3,913.00 n.q.

Previous close 3,905.00 3,607.00