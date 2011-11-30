* Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a firm note, eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 11,000-12,000 versus 12,000-13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-805 versus 740-810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,892.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,884.00 n.q. Previous close 3,888.00 3,587.00