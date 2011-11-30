* Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a firm note, eased
in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
11,000-12,000 versus 12,000-13,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
760-805 versus 740-810 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,892.00 n.q.
At 1210 local time 3,884.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,888.00 3,587.00