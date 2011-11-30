* Castor seed future December-March contracts firmed up due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,925.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,945.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,892.00 3,578.00 High 3,915.00 3,615.00 Low 3,878.00 3,575.00 Close 3,906.00 3,605.00 Previous close 3,888.00 3,587.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 30 * Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a firm note, eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 11,000-12,000 versus 12,000-13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-805 versus 740-810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,892.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,884.00 n.q. Previous close 3,888.00 3,587.00