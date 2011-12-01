* Castor seed future December-March contracts improved further due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,925.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,925.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,912.00 3,603.00 High 3,931.00 3,618.00 Low 3,900.00 3,592.00 Close 3,921.00 3,612.00 Previous close 3,906.00 3,605.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-December 1 NOTE:-All the other markets, including market yards, remain closed today to support nationwide Bandh call in protest against the FDI in retail sector. * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.00 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. contract Today's open n.q. At 1200 local time n.q. Previous close ------