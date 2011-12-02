* Castor seed future December-March contracts moved up due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,027.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,925.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,945.00 3,630.00 High 3,971.00 3,652.00 Low 3,933.00 3,625.00 Close 3,951.00 3,641.00 Previous close 3,921.00 3,612.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 2 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-11,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 770-810 versus 760-805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,945.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,936.00 n.q. Previous close 3,921.00 3,612.00