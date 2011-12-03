* Castor seed future December-March contracts declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,052.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,027.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,948.00 3,630.00 High 3,959.00 3,640.00 Low 3,855.00 3,557.00 Close 3,865.00 3,568.00 Previous close 3,951.00 3,641.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 3 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 13,000-14,000 versus 10,000-11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-820 versus 770-810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,948.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,884.00 n.q. Previous close 3,951.00 3,641.00