* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 40,000-41,000 versus 26,000-27,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-717 versus 680-710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,560.00 At 1205 local time 3,530.00 Previous close 3,549.00