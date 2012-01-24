* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 40,000-41,000 versus 40,000-41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-707 versus 680-717 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,490.00 At 1205 local time 3,478.00 Previous close 3,505.00