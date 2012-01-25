* Castor seed future March contract continued to declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,480.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,510.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,450.00 High 3,484.00 Low 3,448.00 Close 3,458.00 Previous close 3,482.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 34,000-35,000 versus 40,000-41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-705 versus 670-707 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,450.00 At 1205 local time 3,472.00 Previous close 3,482.00