* Castor seed future March contract declined due to continued selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,447.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,480.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,450.00 High 3,451.00 Low 3,393.00 Close 3,396.00 Previous close 3,458.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to continued selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-696 versus 670-705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,450.00 At 105 local time 3,425.00 Previous close 3,458.00