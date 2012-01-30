* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated in a narrow range and ended on a steady note due to alternate bouts of buying and selling. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3340.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3430.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures in rupees per 100 kilograms in the Rajkot market according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3398.00 High 3411.00 Low 3392.00 Close 3409.00 Previous close 3409.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 30 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals in 75-kilogram bags: 50000-51000 versus 5000-06000 previous. * Castor seed ready auction price in rupees per 20 kilograms: 640-668 versus 640-680 previous Castorseed futures in rupees per 100 kilograms in the Rajkot market According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3398.00 At 1210 local time 3393.00 Previous close 3409.00