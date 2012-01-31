* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 50,000-51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 640-675 versus 640-668 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,422.00 At 1210 local time 3,412.00 Previous close 3,409.00