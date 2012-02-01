* Castor seed future March contract moved up due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,402.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,347.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,460.00 High 3,500.00 Low 3,446.00 Close 3,475.00 Previous close 3,421.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract moved up in the early trades due to short covering from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 35,000-36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-682 versus 640-675 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,460.00 At 1210 local time 3,458.00 Previous close 3,421.00