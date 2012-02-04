* Castor seed future March contract moved up further due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,432.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,450.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,505.00 High 3,537.00 Low 3,485.00 Close 3,517.00 Previous close 3,480.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-February 4 * Castor seed future March contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-31,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-711 versus 660-690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,505.00 At 1205 local time 3,518.00 Previous close 3,480.00