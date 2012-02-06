* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,565.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,432.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,515.00 High 3,541.00 Low 3,470.00 Close 3,523.00 Previous close 3,517.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-716 versus 675-711 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,515.00 At 1205 local time 3,492.00 Previous close 3,517.00