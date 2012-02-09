* Castor seed future March contract shoots up in the early trades due to heavy speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 26,000-27,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-820 versus 695-731 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,745.00 At 1205 local time 3,745.00 Previous close 3,636.00