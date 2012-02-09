* Castor seed future March contract increased further to close at 3 percent circuit level due to heavy speculative buying. Bullish trend at spot market aided uptrend. Fears that severe cold wave conditions across Gujarat-major producing center of castor seeds- had damaged crop in a big way impacted spot market, Raju Pobaru, President, Rajkot Commodity Exchange, said. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,927.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,617.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,745.00 High 3,745.00 Low 3,708.00 Close 3,745.00 Previous close 3,636.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract shoots up in the early trades due to heavy speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 26,000-27,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-820 versus 695-731 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,745.00 At 1205 local time 3,745.00 Previous close 3,636.00