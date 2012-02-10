* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,947.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,927.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,755.00 High 3,783.00 Low 3,699.00 Close 3,709.00 Previous close 3,745.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 26,000-27,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-795 versus 760-820 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,755.00 At 1245 local time 3,758.00 Previous close 3,745.00