* Castor seed future March contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 740-775 versus 735-800 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,712.00 At 1210 local time 3,674.00 Previous close 3,719.00