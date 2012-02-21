* Castor seed future March contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 44,000-45,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 710-765 versus 725-765 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,700.00 At 1220 local time 3,735.00 Previous close 3,682.00