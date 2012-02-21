* Castor seed future March contract improved due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,782.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,765.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,700.00 High 3,741.00 Low 3,692.00 Close 3,722.00 Previous close 3,682.00 11:55 21Feb12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Feb 21 * Castor seed future March contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 44,000-45,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 710-765 versus 725-765 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,700.00 At 1220 local time 3,735.00 Previous close 3,682.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Tuesday, 21 February 2012 11:55:30RTRS {EN}ENDS Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Close-February 21 * There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ 11:55 21Feb12 RTRS-Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- Feb 21 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.20 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Tuesday, 21 February 2012 11:55:53RTRS {EN}ENDS