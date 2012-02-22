* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. June contract opened today which showed firmness due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,807.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,782.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,730.00 3,709.00 High 3,738.00 3,772.00 Low 3,667.00 3,707.00 Close 3,679.00 3,745.00 Previous close 3,722.00 ------ 08:20 22Feb12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Feb 22 * Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 38,000-39,000 versus 44,000-45,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 725-770 versus 710-765 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,730.00 At 1210 local time 3,718.00 Previous close 3,722.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 22 February 2012 08:20:38RTRS {C}ENDS Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Close-February 22 * There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ 08:21 22Feb12 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- Feb 22 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Wednesday, 22 February 2012 08:21:01RTRS {C}ENDS