Castor seed future March-June contracts declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,770.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,807.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,665.00 3,715.00 High 3,666.00 3,717.00 Low 3,619.00 3,680.00 Close 3,654.00 3,705.00 Previous close 3,679.00 3,745.00

Castor seed future March-June contracts dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 46,000-47,000 versus 38,000-39,000 previous. Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 715-760 versus 725-770 previous

There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract.