* Castor seed future March eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level while June contract firmed up due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,707.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,770.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,640.00 3,690.00 High 3,676.00 3,750.00 Low 3,625.00 3,688.00 Close 3,644.00 3,719.00 Previous close 3,654.00 3,705.00 13:17 24Feb12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-February 24 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 45,000-0,46,000 versus 46,000-0,47,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 705-0,745 versus 715-0,760 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,640.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,663.00 Previous close 3,705.00 3,654.00 Friday, 24 February 2012 13:17:23