* Castor seed future March-June contracts moved up due to short covering from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,615.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,675.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,590.00 3,669.00 High 3,647.00 3,726.00 Low 3,576.00 3,663.00 Close 3,642.00 3,724.00 Previous close 3,593.00 3,674.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 09:17 28Feb12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Feb 28 * Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to bear short covering at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-66,000 versus 50,000-51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-733 versus 690-745 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,590.00 At 1245 local time n.q. 3,607.00 Previous close 3,674.00 3,593.00