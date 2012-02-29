* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 65,000-66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-735 versus 680-733 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,649.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,608.00 Previous close 3,724.00 3,642.00