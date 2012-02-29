* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in
the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
70,000-71,000 versus 65,000-66,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
690-735 versus 680-733 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract March Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,649.00
At 1215 local time n.q. 3,608.00
Previous close 3,724.00 3,642.00