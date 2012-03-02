* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. March contract moved in a narrow range and ended at nearly steady note due to alternate bouts of buying and selling. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,522.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,605.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,548.00 3,606.00 High 3,565.00 3,649.00 Low 3,520.00 3,589.00 Close 3,555.00 3,646.00 Previous close 3,556.00 3,624.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,710 versus 0,680-0,727 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,548.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,549.00 Previous close 3,624.00 3,556.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/