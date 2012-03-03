* Castor seed future March-June contracts moved up due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,540.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,522.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,565.00 3,660.00 High 3,625.00 3,729.00 Low 3,555.00 3,651.00 Close 3,596.00 3,699.00 Previous close 3,555.00 3,646.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 08:34 03Mar12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 03 * Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to bear short covering. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 75,000-0,76,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,711 versus 670-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,565.00 At 1230 local time n.q. 3,600.00 Previous close 3,646.00 3,555.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 03 March 2012 08:34:47RTRS {EN}ENDS