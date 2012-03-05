* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract.
Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Mar. contract
Open n.q.
High n.q.
Low n.q.
Close n.q.
Previous close ------
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
09:39 05Mar12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 05
* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling
pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
65,000-0,66,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
670-0,725 versus 670-0,711 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,698.00 n.q.
At 1220 local time 3,671.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,699.00 3,596.00
Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/
Monday, 05 March 2012 09:39:22RTRS {C}ENDS