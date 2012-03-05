* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 09:39 05Mar12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 05 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,66,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,725 versus 670-0,711 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,698.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 3,671.00 n.q. Previous close 3,699.00 3,596.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 05 March 2012 09:39:22RTRS {C}ENDS