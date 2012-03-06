* Castor seed future March-June contracts improved due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,540.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,577.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,575.00 3,660.00 High 3,647.00 3,725.00 Low 3,555.00 3,650.00 Close 3,637.00 3,720.00 Previous close 3,563.00 3,663.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,66,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,715 versus 670-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,660.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,712.00 n.q. Previous close 3,663.00 3,563.00