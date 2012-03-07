* Castor seed future March-June contracts moved up further due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,540.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,540.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,650.00 3,727.00 High 3,670.00 3,770.00 Low 3,630.00 3,720.00 Close 3,652.00 3,746.00 Previous close 3,637.00 3,720.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 09:19 07Mar12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Mar 07 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 05,000-0,06,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-0,720 versus 680-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,727.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 3,730.00 n.q. Previous close 3,720.00 3,637.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 07 March 2012 09:19:18RTRS {C}ENDS