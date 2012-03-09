* Castor seed future March-June contracts eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,605.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,540.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,650.00 3,750.00 High 3,670.00 3,770.00 Low 3,640.00 3,722.00 Close 3,645.00 3,740.00 Previous close 3,652.00 3,746.00 13:13 09Mar12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 9 * Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,730 versus 675-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,750.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,732.00 n.q. Previous close 3,746.00 3,652.00 [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]