Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 10 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling presure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 45,000-0,46,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,727 versus 680-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,737.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,695.00 n.q. Previous close 3,740.00 3,645.00