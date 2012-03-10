* Castor seed future March-June contracts dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,590.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,605.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,654.00 3,737.00 High 3,654.00 3,741.00 Low 3,581.00 3,672.00 Close 3,583.00 3,679.00 Previous close 3,645.00 3,740.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 10 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling presure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 45,000-0,46,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,727 versus 680-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,737.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,695.00 n.q. Previous close 3,740.00 3,645.00