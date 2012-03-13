* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 80,000-81,000 versus 70,000-71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-711 versus 670-715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,640.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 3,655.00 n.q. Previous close 3,644.00 3,560.00