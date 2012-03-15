* Castor seed future June contract opened firm and improved further in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 72,000-73,000 versus 75,000-76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-721 versus 670-712 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,660.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 3,690.00 n.q. Previous close 3,651.00 3,569.00