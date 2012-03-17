* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,595.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,607.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,707.00 High n.q. 3,735.00 Low n.q. 3,670.00 Close n.q. 3,676.00 Previous close 3,609.00 3,707.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 07:40 17Mar12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 17 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,65,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,725 versus 690-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,707.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,712.00 n.q. Previous close 3,707.00 3,609.00